He raped a 15-year-old he met online and an 18-year-old he saw walking in Tacoma, cops say

A Tacoma man accused of raping three different teenagers within six months was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court on some of those charges.
Antoine Joseph Perry, 28, allegedly raped two 15-year-old girls he met online and an 18-year-old he saw walking and kidnapped at gunpoint in 2016.
Perry had been awaiting trial in the Thurston County Jail for one of the cases, which happened in Olympia.
Monday was his first court appearance for the other two matters, which happened in Tacoma.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $750,000 in both those cases.
Perry pleaded not guilty at the arraignment to first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Charging papers give this account:
Perry ordered the 18-year-old into his vehicle and showed her that he had a gun as she was walking in downtown Tacoma June 28, 2016.
He stopped at four or five houses and ultimately took her to an apartment complex, where he raped her.
Then Perry left her at a chain restaurant on Hosmer Street, where she got help.
It was several months later that a 15-year-old girl in Tacoma called 911 and said she’d been raped by someone she met on Snapchat.
She and Perry had been talking online for about four months when they met in-person for the first time Nov. 4 when he showed up at her house in the middle of the night with fast food.
He raped her in his car. She told police he choked her each time she asked him to stop and that she believed he had a weapon.
After the attack he started to drive off, and she screamed until he let her out.
Then she called 911 and tried to look Perry up on Snapchat.
He’d already blocked her, the charging papers state.
The Thurston County rape allegedly happened Nov. 26.
Perry also met that 15-year-old victim on social media. He picked her up at a house where her friend was babysitting. After she asked him to take her back, he pulled over to “look for his phone.”
When she got out of the car to help, he pushed her back inside and raped her, court records show.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of third-degree child rape, first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and second-degree assault with sexual motivation in that case. Perry also has pleaded not guilty in that case.
