2 men tried to rob Girl Scouts, Tacoma police say

Nothing is sacred.
Two people, one with a gun, attempted to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening, according to police.
The incident happened about 6:25 p.m. in front of a store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Two white men in their 20s, both in gray sweatshirts and khaki pants, tried to rob the Girl Scouts, Cool said. One of the men had a gun tucked into his waistband.
They did not get any cookies or cash before fleeing on foot, Cool said.
Cool did not have further details about the incident Saturday evening.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
