Man shoots, kills mother Sunday morning, Tacoma police say

A 28-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his mother in Tacoma was arrested Sunday morning, according to Tacoma police.
The man called 911 at about 4:30 a.m. and claimed to have killed his 63-year-old mother, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool wrote in a statement. Police responded to the house on the 5300 block of East N Street, where they apprehended the man without incident.
At the scene, police say they found the body of a woman who appeared to have been shot. The man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The police investigation is ongoing.
