Crime

Man shoots, kills mother Sunday morning, Tacoma police say

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

March 11, 2018 11:47 AM

A 28-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his mother in Tacoma was arrested Sunday morning, according to Tacoma police.

The man called 911 at about 4:30 a.m. and claimed to have killed his 63-year-old mother, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool wrote in a statement. Police responded to the house on the 5300 block of East N Street, where they apprehended the man without incident.

At the scene, police say they found the body of a woman who appeared to have been shot. The man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The police investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

