Man kills wife, 2 children in their beds, then shoots himself, deputies say

A Frederickson man fatally shot his wife and their two children early Tuesday, then called 911 to report what he'd done before turning the gun on himself, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
It was about 1 a.m. when dispatchers received a call from the man, who directed deputies to a home in the 5700 block of 209th Street East.
By the time a SWAT arrived, the 29-year-old man was dead. A handgun was recovered nearby.
His wife, son and daughter were found shot to death in their beds. The girl was 4, the boy was 2 and the wife was 33.
The victims have not yet been identified.
“We have not been to this house before and there's no history of domestic violence,” sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Investigators have not discovered a motive for the shootings.
They are working with U.S. Air Force personnel from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to figure out what happened. The man was stationed at JBLM.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.
