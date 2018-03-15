He killed his parents in Buckley-area home and fled, deputies say. A bullet stopped him

A 21-year-old man killed his parents at their home near Buckley and was arrested hours later in Thurston County after being spotted in a rental car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives have not determined a motive, but said the man has a drug history and anger problem.
The man's brother called 911 about 7 p.m. Wednesday and asked deputies to check on his parents.
“He'd received a call 20 minutes earlier that his father was going to have a talk with his brother, who had a gun and bad drug history,” sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
A deputy responded to the ranch in the 2300 block of 162nd Street East, spotted a bullet hole in the window of the front door and called for backup.
The father was found shot to death inside the home. The mother was found fatally shot and wrapped in a tarp.
Neither victim has been identified.
The deputy immediatly called for assistance from a helicopter to search a nearby wooded area in the suspect was hiding there.
Detectives determined he was driving a rental car and put out a statewide alert about 12:20 a.m. asking for other law enforcement agencies to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
About 10 minuters later, a Tumwater police officer found the suspect inside the car at a motel on 74th Avenue SW and tried to stop it.
“The suspect decided he was going to leave the parking lot. He was ordered not to move and continued to ignore commands to stop and started to drive straight at our sergeant, who was out of his vehicle, at which time he fired three shots at the suspect vehicle. One of the shots struck the suspect,” Dave Pearsall with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO.
The suspect suffered a minor gunshot would to his shoulder and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He was released early Thursday and is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
This is the sixth homicide in unincorporated Pierce County this week and the 12th this year. Last year, there were nine homicides in the county.
