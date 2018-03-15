Taxi cab driver gunned down in Tacoma is identified

A man fatally shot on a Tacoma sidewalk early Thursday has been identified as a taxi driver.
Robert Crall, 54, was found dead outside his cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
By the time officers arrived at 5 a.m., Crall was dead and the shooter had fled.
No one has been arrested.
Police are investigating whether Crall was possibly shot by someone riding in the cab. Circumstances around the shooting were not immediately known.
