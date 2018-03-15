More Videos

Man shot dead in Tacoma street 28

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

Pause
Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 42

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say 44

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother 47

Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 258

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home 96

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Lake Tapps murder suspect pleads guilty in shooting death 29

Lake Tapps murder suspect pleads guilty in shooting death

Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Tacoma police process the crime scene where a man was found gunned down outside a taxi cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street Thursday. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Crime

Taxi cab driver gunned down in Tacoma is identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 15, 2018 02:01 PM

A man fatally shot on a Tacoma sidewalk early Thursday has been identified as a taxi driver.

Robert Crall, 54, was found dead outside his cab in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

By the time officers arrived at 5 a.m., Crall was dead and the shooter had fled.

No one has been arrested.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are investigating whether Crall was possibly shot by someone riding in the cab. Circumstances around the shooting were not immediately known.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot dead in Tacoma street 28

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

Pause
Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 42

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say 44

Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say

Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother 47

Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 258

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home 96

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Lake Tapps murder suspect pleads guilty in shooting death 29

Lake Tapps murder suspect pleads guilty in shooting death

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

View More Video