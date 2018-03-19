Gunman suspected of killing taxi driver robbed others in the area, Tacoma police say

A man suspected of killing a taxi driver in Tacoma may be responsible for two robberies and an attempted home invasion robbery in the same neighborhood, police said.
Eddie Hogan, 19, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for Thursday’s death of Robert “Big Dave” Crall, 54.
Hogan is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
He was identified by a camera mounted in Crall’s cab that took pictures when the taxi’s back door opened or closed, or when the fare was complete.
Data from the cab showed Crall picked up his last fare at a convenience store about a quarter mile from where he was shot to death.
People in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street called 911 about 5:15 a.m. Thursday to report hearing gunfire.
Officers arrived and found Crall shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Using a photograph of the suspect taken in the taxi, detectives put out an alert to all law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspected shooter.
Later that night, an officer spotted Hogan walking on South Birmingham Street, about four blocks away from where Crall died, and stopped him because he matched the suspect’s description.
Hogan was cooperative until another officer found a loaded revolver in the area where Hogan had just been walking. He tried to flee but was taken into custody.
He claimed the shooting was in self-defense “when Crall grabbed him in an attempt to keep him from fleeing the cab without paying his fare,” according to charging papers.
When detectives confronted him with a photo from the taxi that showed Hogan with a bandana pulled up over his face, he allegedly admitted that he planned to rob Crall.
Police say on March 13 Hogan also robbed a man of his cell phone at gunpoint outside a convenience store. About 90 minutes later, Hogan allegedly attempted a home invasion robbery and fired shots at the homeowner. The homeowner was not injured and Hogan dropped the stolen cell phone from the first robbery as he ran.
The gun used in the attempted home invasion robbery is the same revolver used to kill Crall, records show.
Hogan is also suspected in a Feb. 8 home invasion where shots were fired at the homeowner.
Crall’s family described him as a kind, caring man who worked hard. They often worried about his safety driving a cab, and begged him to stay home the morning he was killed because he was tired.
“He never came home that morning,” Tammy Crall, his ex-wife, told KOMO. “I wish I’d gave him a hug.”
The Crall family is trying to raise funds to bury Crall. Donations can be made here.
