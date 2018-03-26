Crime

A grandmother was killed during a drive-by shooting at her home

An elderly woman was killed in her Eatonville home early Monday during a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the intended target was not the woman, but a man who often stays there.

"We believe this house was targeted," sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. "It's not random.

The victim, believed to be in her mid-60s, was in the bathroom when she was struck by a bullet.

She was home with her husband, children and grandchildren.

The woman has not been identified.

Witnesses reported eight to ten shots fired about 3:15 a.m. in the 30900 block of Webster Road East.

Deputies responded and found the woman dead inside her home. Nobody else was injured.

No one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.

