A grandmother was killed during a drive-by shooting at her home

An elderly woman was killed in her Eatonville home early Monday during a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators said the intended target was not the woman, but a man who often stays there.
"We believe this house was targeted," sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. "It's not random.
The victim, believed to be in her mid-60s, was in the bathroom when she was struck by a bullet.
She was home with her husband, children and grandchildren.
The woman has not been identified.
Witnesses reported eight to ten shots fired about 3:15 a.m. in the 30900 block of Webster Road East.
Deputies responded and found the woman dead inside her home. Nobody else was injured.
No one has been arrested.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.
