'I know I'm a killer but I don't feel like a murderer,' he told police after cousin died

Convinced the devil was taking over his cousin’s body, Robert Reynolds shot him 11 times.

Investigators believe the oil-infused marijuana joint they smoked with a friend shortly before the shooting at a South Hill home contributed to Sunday’s death of 23-year-old Samuel Boren.

On Tuesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Reynolds, 27, with first-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

Charging papers give this account:

Reynolds, Boren and a friend smoked the joint, wrestled in the backyard and went to the bathroom to wash off their feet.

The cousins argued in the bathroom, and the dispute escalated after the trio went downstairs and Reynolds picked up a pistol.

“Reynolds told the witness to get behind him because he was not safe, as Boren was here to hurt one of them,” records show.

Frightened, the friend did as he was told.

Reynolds told his cousin to get on the ground and Boren got on his knees, but suddenly rushed Reynolds. Reynolds allegedly fired several shots at his cousin.

The men grappled for the gun, moving throughout the house.

More shots were fired.

The friend tried to run for the front door, but was called back by Reynolds.

Boren, who was bleeding profusely, asked the men to take him to the hospital. When he took a step forward, Reynolds allegedly emptied the gun into him.

Reynolds then asked the friend to sit on the couch and hold hands until they calmed down.

Reynolds eventually called his father, then 911.

It had been two hours since Boren was shot.

While they waited for deputies to arrive, Reynolds moved Boren’s body into the laundry room.

As Reynolds was being arrested, he allegedly told deputies, “I know I’m a killer, but I don’t feel like a murderer.”

The friend told investigators Boren did not threaten either man but Reynolds kept talking about the devil “trying to possess Boren’s body,” records show.

Reynolds explained to detectives that his cousin was looking strangely at their friend and he was trying to protect him. He talked about pistol-whipping his cousin.

“I’ve been trained in self-defense,” he said, according to court documents. “And Sam was not. And so I do feel from a survivalist standpoint that I had obviously an extreme advantage over him.” Boren was pronounced dead at the scene.