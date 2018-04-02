A warrant has been issued for Roman Anthony Mira, who is suspected of trying to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store on March 10, 2018.
A warrant has been issued for Roman Anthony Mira, who is suspected of trying to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store on March 10, 2018.

Know where the man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout is hiding? Tacoma police need help

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

April 02, 2018 10:17 AM

Police have identified one of the men who tried to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store, and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Roman Anthony Mira, 23, is no longer believed to be in the area. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Mira and another man allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl and her mother about 6:20 p.m. March 10 as they sold cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Mira asked if they had change for a $100 bill, then lifted his sweatshirt and implied he had a gun, police said.

The mother delayed handing over money, and the two would-be robbers walked away.

No one was injured, but 10-year-old Haliyah DuBois was shaken up. She returned to the scene of the crime within days to continue selling cookies.

Mira is described as a white male, 5-feet-4 and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His accomplice has not been identified.

Two men approached a Girl Scout and her mother while they were selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store March 10, 2018, and tried to rob them.
Tacoma Police Department

Anyone with information on Mira's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A 10-year-old Girl Scout who was nearly robbed while selling cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in Tacoma will returns to set up her cookie stand.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

