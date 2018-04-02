Know where the man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout is hiding? Tacoma police need help

Police have identified one of the men who tried to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store, and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Roman Anthony Mira, 23, is no longer believed to be in the area. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Mira and another man allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl and her mother about 6:20 p.m. March 10 as they sold cookies outside a Fred Meyer store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.
Mira asked if they had change for a $100 bill, then lifted his sweatshirt and implied he had a gun, police said.
The mother delayed handing over money, and the two would-be robbers walked away.
No one was injured, but 10-year-old Haliyah DuBois was shaken up. She returned to the scene of the crime within days to continue selling cookies.
Mira is described as a white male, 5-feet-4 and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His accomplice has not been identified.
Anyone with information on Mira's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
