The wreck fractured a Pierce County deputy's neck. Now the other driver is charged.

A 25-year-old man was charged Monday for an alleged DUI wreck that sent a Pierce County sheriff's deputy down an embankment and fractured her cervical vertebra last week in Parkland.
Deputy Sydney Davis, 25, was hospitalized in a critical care unit after the wreck Thursday. She was taken to St. Joesph Medical Center in Tacoma, which is a CHI Franciscan hospital.
Asked Monday about Davis' condition, a CHI Franciscan spokesperson said she had been treated and released. Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said Friday it would be "quite some time" before Davis could return to work.
The suspect in the crash pleaded not guilty to vehicular assault Monday at arraignment in Superior Court.
The crash happened as Davis and two other deputies, with their patrol vehicles' emergency lights and sirens on, headed to a domestic violence call about 9:50 p.m. Davis' vehicle was third in line.
After the first two sheriff's vehicles passed, the suspect pulled out in front of Davis at 125th Street South and Pacific Avenue South, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Troyer said Davis tried to avoid the car, but clipped it, and her vehicle rolled down an embankment.
Charging papers give this account:
After the crash, Davis radioed that she had been in a wreck, and another deputy arrived to find her on the ground by her badly damaged vehicle.
She said her neck hurt badly, and the other deputy held her head and neck as they waited for paramedics. The other deputy noted Davis looked on the verge of passing out.
Emergency personnel took Davis to St. Joseph's, where doctors determined she had a fractured cervical vertebra.
Witnesses told an investigator they pulled over for Davis. They said a Kia pulled in front of Davis and caused the wreck.
The investigator spoke with the Kia driver, who said that, after the first two patrol cars went by, he turned left from 125th Street South into the suicide lane of Pacific Avenue South.
He said he did not see Davis' vehicle, and crashed with it as he pulled into a northbound lane of Pacific Avenue.
The man's speech was slurred and he had bloodshot, watery eyes.
He said he'd had a pitcher of beer with a friend and had smoked marijuana earlier.
"Not a lot," he reportedly said. "Just a couple of bowls."
A breath test showed his blood alcohol level at 0.107, above the legal limit of 0.08.
Blood test results are pending.
On Monday, retired Judge Vicki Hogan, filling in on a temporary basis, ordered the man released on his own recognizance.
Among the conditions: He must have a device in his vehicle that will keep it from running if he's intoxicated, he must have an ankle monitor with an alcohol sensor and he must follow conditions of the court's pretrial release program, which can include weekly check-ins.
