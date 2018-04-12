Alleged drunk driver charged in fatal Spanaway wreck between Subaru and Hummer

Pierce County prosecutors have charged an alleged drunken driver in a Spanaway wreck that took the life of his passenger in December.
Afele Maele, 23, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide for the death of his passenger, Nathan Saguid, 27.
His arraignment is scheduled for April 25. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Charging papers give this account of the Dec. 3 crash:
Maele crossed his Subaru into oncoming traffic about 9 p.m. in the 16500 block of Spanaway Loop Road South and hit a Hummer head-on.
The Subaru was speeding through a slight curve while heading north; the Hummer was southbound.
The Hummer driver was not hurt in the wreck, but Maele and Saguid were taken to a Tacoma hospital, where Saguid died from his injuries.
Maele had been wearing a seat belt; Saquid had not.
Investigators noted that Maele smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot.
Test results showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.22, above the legal limit of 0.08.
