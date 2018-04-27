Tacoma man had 20,000 child porn images, videos of neighbor's kids in apartment, documents say

A Tacoma man possessed more than 20,000 child pornography images and shot video of his neighbor's clothed children through their apartment window, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 38-year-old was arraigned Friday in Pierce County Superior Court on four counts of first-degree possession of child pornography and one count of first-degree voyeurism. His bail was set at $250,000.
According to charging documents:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided Tacoma police a tip that someone was distributing child pornography in the city, and a check with the Internet service provider provided the 38-year-old's name.
Police arrested the man Thursday outside his apartment in the 3400 block of South M Street, and he immediately admitted that he downloads "a lot of bad things" onto his cellphone, which contained 20,000 images.
Apart from the numerous child pornography images on the man's phone was video of small girls playing inside a bedroom, but the video was taken from outside. The man admitted that he took the video of another apartment in his complex, but said he didn't "do anything" with the video.
Prosecutors expect to add additional counts in the case.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
