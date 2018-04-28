Police beat: A fight posted on Snapchat, a woman under a bed, and a joyriding Juggalo

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
April 20: The 12-year-old Tacoma girl was tired of getting taunted about her brother, so she tried to solve the problem with her fists.
The dispatch call reported a fight between two juveniles. One victim was in the hospital. Four Tacoma officers fanned out: three headed for the 4200 block of East Everett Street. The fourth went to Mary Bridge Children’s Health Center and spoke to a 14-year-old girl in the emergency room.
The girl had a bloody nose and a collection of bumps and bruises. She also had cell phone video which had been posted to Snapchat. The officer took a look.
The footage showed another girl attacking the victim, pulling her hair, punching her, wrestling her to the ground and stomping on her head. In the background, voices cheered. The footage didn’t show the victim fighting back.
Meanwhile, officers spoke to the 12-year-old attacker and her mother. The 12-year-old said the other girl kept talking stuff about her brother, who was in Remann Hall. The 12-year-old tried to get the other girl to fight, but she wouldn’t.
The 12-year-old admitted punching and kicking her enemy. The mother said she told her daughter to write an apology letter.
The officers gave the mother contact information for an at-risk youth program. They booked the 12-year-old into Remann Hall on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
April 23: The 50-year-old woman had a pair of active arrest warrants for violating no-contact orders. The dispatch call said she’d been seen at the address she was supposed to avoid.
Two county sheriff’s deputies drove to an address near Gig Harbor. When they arrived, they saw a car registered to the woman, parked in the driveway. One deputy went to the back in case the woman tried to flee. The other, hearing a woman’s voice through an open window, knocked on the front door and announced himself.
No answer. The deputy knocked again, and announced himself again, adding that he was looking for the woman.
Someone pulled curtain back at the window. The deputy heard the sound of a door shutting in the house. The deputy knocked on the window and shouted that the woman needed to come to the door, and that the deputies would force the door open if she didn’t.
No answer.
The deputy spoke to a commander, who authorized a forced entry. Other deputies drove to the scene. The first deputy slid the window open, and shouted to the woman again. No answer.
The deputies entered. They found the woman with her head and half her body under a bed. They pulled her out and cuffed her. She protested. She said she was sleeping.
Had she heard them calling to her?
No, she said.
Did she know she had arrest warrants?
She knew she missed a court date, she said. Didn’t know about warrants.
The woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail on the warrants and suspicion of resisting arrest.
April 25: The motorcyclist drove through the Wal-Mart parking lot in Graham, catching the eye of two deputies on patrol nearby.
The bike had no license plate. The rider behaved strangely. He hopped up and down on the seat, then started to weave away.
The deputies followed, turning on their emergency lights. The motorcycle accelerated. Store employees and customers in the parking dove out of the way to avoid being hit.
The driver abruptly lost control, and slammed the bike into a concrete pole. The rider fell, stood, and raised his hands as the deputies approached.
They cuffed him. He apologized and said he ran because he had an arrest warrant. The deputies checked records and found it. The man, 28, had a warrant tied to a car theft charge. He was also a convicted felon and a violent offender, listed as a Juggalo: a member of the Insane Clown Posse gang.
Another records check revealed the motorcycle was stolen. Officers searched the man’s backpack and found a shaved key and a metal file.
The man said he got the motorcycle and a car yesterday in a trade with a friend named “New York John,” who showed him how to start the motorcycle with the shaved key. The man said he’d traded $1,000 and a Ford Taurus for the motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla.
No, he didn’t have any paperwork. No, he didn’t know John’s real name or how to find him. John said the motorcycle wasn’t stolen. The man admitted the whole deal sounded fishy.
“If someone didn't think the bike was stolen they would be either stupid or high," the man said.
Was he high now? No.
Where had the man gotten the $1,000? The man said he’d been saving. No, he didn’t have a job.
Where was the Corolla? The man wouldn’t say.
Deputies booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on the warrant, along with suspicion of eluding, possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing vehicle theft tools.
