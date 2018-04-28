He had a pound of meth, 60 guns and $34,000 in cash. Now he has a prison term

A Pierce County meth dealer who had nearly 60 guns and $34,000 on hand when his operation was busted in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.
Gerald Claude Carlson, 57, was found guilty in a January jury trial in U.S. District Court in Tacoma of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Judge Ronald Leighton's 15-year sentence was the minimum Carlson could face for the crimes.
Carlson had been charged in Pierce County Superior Court initially before the case was moved to federal court. His 56-year-old live-in girlfriend, Linda Pospisil, pleaded guilty in November in Superior Court to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. She was sentenced to two years of community custody.
Carlson was dealing meth for at least four years from his Summit-area home before an undercover operation by Pierce County sheriff's deputies led to his arrest in May 2016.
Deputies served a search warrant at his property and found more than a pound of methamphetamine, $34,000 in cash, nearly 60 firearms, hundreds of pounds of ammunition, three grenade-launcher munitions and ignition systems for claymore mines.
