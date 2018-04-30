Boy duct-taped, taken near DeLong Elementary in Tacoma

An Amber Alert was issued Monday after a group of elementary school children spotted a man duct taping a 10-year-old boy and hauling him away in a car. Police have not identified the boy and no child has been reported missing.
The abduction took place about 4 p.m. across the street from DeLong Elementary School, 4901 S. 14th Street.
A group of students who were hanging out after school happened to look up and spot the man, who had already duct taped the boy's legs as he sat on the ground. "He was duct taping his legs together and possibly his hands to his thighs," police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The students pulled out their cell phones and started recording. They called 911 after the man drove the boy away in what appeared to be a gold or silver four-door sedan. Police said the car looks similar to a Toyota Camry.
The suspected was described as white, about 50 or 60 years old, 5-feet-6 with a medium build. He was wearing a tan cap, red checkered shirt, sunglasses and blue jeans.
The boy is described as 10 years old, white with brown hair and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
