Someone stole a trailer full of bicycles from Bethel School District. Have you seen it?

A trailer with 20 bicycles inside it was stolen from Bethel Middle School in Spanaway over the weekend, a school district news release said Tuesday.
The bicycles were funded by state grants and the Cascade Bicycle Club and were used to teach kids taking physical education classes throughout the district how to ride safely.
The trailer, a 2016 Mirage Xcel with Washington state license plate no. A8106C, was secured with hardened locks on its doors and a hitch lock, and it was parked behind a locked gate when it was stolen.
All 20 of the bicycles are red Specialized Roll Entry models, and they have wide tires with a built-in pressure gauge. They will have labels on them from Old Town Bicycle in Gig Harbor low on the frames.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailer or its contents is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at 253-798-4840.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
