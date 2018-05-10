Suspected killer of Tacoma girl who disappeared in 1986 has been arrested

After more than three decades, Tacoma police have arrested the suspected killer of 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian.
Bastian disappeared Aug. 4, 1986, after she went for a bike ride in Point Defiance Park. Her body was found 14 days later in a wooded area off Five Mile Drive.
The suspect has not been named and lives out of state. He is being transferred to Pierce County Jail to face charges.
For decades, detectives believed the deaths of Bastian and Michella Welch, 12, were linked.
Both girls disappeared from parks in the city's North End, the girls were close in age and the crime scenes were similar.
But in 2016, police used DNA to prove the girls were killed by different men.
Welch's case remains unsolved.
The cold cases are among the most prominent and heart-wrenching in the city's history.
Bastian was training for an upcoming bike tour in the San Juan Islands and took her new 18-speed Schwinn bicycle to train in Point Defiance Park.
She promised to be home by 6:30 p.m.
When she didn't return home by 8:30 p.m., her parents reported her missing.
Three boys who went to school with Bastian remembered seeing her riding her bike about 4:10 p.m. A man was seen riding near her but the boys didn't think Bastian seemed concerned or in danger.
Two people spoke with a girl fitting Bastian's description between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Dalco Passage viewpoint. The girl dropped her helmet on the ground, drank water and talked about an upcoming ride she was training for.
Hundreds of officers, search teams and bloodhounds scoured the park but found no sign of Bastian.
Point Defiance Park was shut down for two days while the searched continued with the help of the Green River Killer Task Force.
On Aug. 26, 1984, a jogger reported an odd smell in a section of the park between Five Mile Drive and the cliffs. Bastian's body was found in a wooded area hidden beneath brush. Her bike was yards away.
She'd been strangled.
This is a developing post. More information will be posted as it develops.
