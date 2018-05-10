Threat to shoot up campus places Tacoma middle school on lockdown

A Tacoma middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday after a student received a threat on social media about shooting up the school.
Destiny Charter Middle School, 1301 E. 34th St., was placed on lockdown about 12:30 p.m. and officers were brought in to check out campus.
No immediate threat was found.
Police said it was unknown who sent the threat on Snapchat. The investigation is ongoing.
School officials decided to end school early after the lockdown was lifted and sent students home.
Comments