Update in Jennifer Bastian case: Tacoma police address the unknowns at press conference

The murder of 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian has haunted Tacoma since she disappeared from Point Defiance Park in 1986.
Police arresting a suspected killer last week brought up memories, a flood of emotions and questions. Lots of questions.
Investigators are gathering Monday with Bastian’s family to talk about the case. The press conference started at 2 p.m.
Bastian went missing Aug. 4, 1986, while riding her Schwinn bicycling on a training ride through Point Defiance Park, something she did regularly.
Her parents reported her missing that night when she didn’t return home for dinner.
Although bloodhounds, search parties and dozens of officers scoured the park for three days, they found no sign of Bastian.
Her body was discovered 24 days later when a jogger reported a foul odor between Five Mile Drive and the cliffs overlooking Commencement Bay.
She’d been sexually assaulted and strangled.
Her bike was in the brush dumped nearby.
Investigators continued to work the case for decades but had no luck - until 2016.
That’s when cold case detectives were able to match new DNA evidence taken from the bathing suit Bastian was wearing when she died with DNA from an Illinois man.
Robert Washburn, 60, was arrested at his apartment in Eureka, Illinois, and charged with first-degree murder.
He is being extradited to Pierce County to stand trial and is expected to arrive May 21.
Washburn was one of several suspects the FBI reached out to in 2016 to ask for a DNA sample. Washburn agreed.
Results from the test came back earlier this month linking Washburn to Bastian’s death.
It’s unclear if Washburn knew Bastian or had seen her before, but he lived nine blocks from her family’s home and less than five miles from Point Defiance Park when she disappeared.
He told detectives back in 1986 when reporting a tip on the death of another young girl, Michella Welch, that he often jogged in Point Defiance Park and was there the day police cordoned off the park when Bastian went missing.
The deaths of Bastian and Welch, 12, were once thought to be done by the same killer but DNA proved otherwise two years ago.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
