Men fatally shot inside car in University Place have been identified

Two men who were shot to death inside a car in University Place have been identified.
Adrian Valencia, 19, and Wilberth Acala, 22, were found dead Monday inside a Dodge Charger in the 6100 block of 63rd Street West.
Both had been shot in the head.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for two unidentified shooters who were in the car with the victims when they were shot.
"We are investigating this as a possible drug-related homicide," sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Valencia has prior drug-related arrests, investigators said.
Acala crossed the Mexican border in December but detectives haven't been able to find much information about him.
A neighbor called 911 about 5:30 a.m. after seeing the Dodge blocking the road and two men inside. He thought Valencia, in the passenger seat, and Acala, in the driver's seat, were passed out.
No arrests have been made.
Neither Valencia or Acala lived in the neighborhood and it’s unclear what they were doing there.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
