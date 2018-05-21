15 shell casings found at Tacoma Mall after drive-by shooting. Teen brothers charged

Two brothers opened fire in the Tacoma Mall parking lot, striking three cars and sending witnesses ducking behind cars, records show.
The drive-by happened about 5:45 p.m. on May 15.
Witnesses saw two men walking away from a parked Honda Civic.
“The Civic suddenly went into reverse quickly, and the witness heard multiple gunshots,” according to court documents.
The men being shot at ducked behind vehicles and ran from the parking lot. Witnesses took cover and called 911.
Police pulled over the Honda Civic four minutes later.
Inside the car, a handgun was tucked under the passenger seat and officers allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and a drug scale.
Fifteen casings were found in two locations of the mall parking lot. One was found inside the Honda.
No one was injured, but three cars were damaged by the shots.
The brothers, ages 16 and 19, were arrested. The younger brother is believed to be the shooter. The older brother was driving the car.
On Friday, both brothers were charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The younger brother is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The older brother pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $150,000 bail.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the brothers not to have contact until the case is resolved.
