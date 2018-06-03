His neighbor tried to break down his door, so he shot him, police say

A Lakewood man shot a neighbor who was trying to break down the door to his apartment Sunday morning during a dispute, police said.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Murray Road Southwest, Lakewood police spokesman Andy Gildehaus said.
"At this point, it looks like a self-defense shooting," Gildehaus said.
The neighbor came to the man's apartment and tried to force his way through the door, Gildehaus said. The man warned the neighbor, then fired a shot that struck the neighbor in the leg.
The man's roommate rendered aid until police and medics arrived at the shooting scene.
The neighbor was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery Sunday afternoon, Gildehaus said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
