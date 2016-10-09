At rigorous Hong Kong school, Tacoma students are selfie stars

2:49 Tacoma's Lincoln High students get tips in Hong Kong on pingpong Pause

1:58 James Sales Elementary students get new iPads

1:30 Tacoma student wants to see China before vision loss

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

9:45 Puyallup High School 2016 Lip Dub

2:10 Applause, high-fives greet Tacoma middle schoolers on first day back

2:06 Loaner school buses roll with Puyallup fleet in wake of fire

1:24 Bethel teachers rally for contract

1:56 Parents lose child to cancer, question crumb rubber usage

1:05 Cancer link to crumb rubber fields cause local concern