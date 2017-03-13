Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Best at area Orca Bowl from SAMI
Students from the Science and Math Institute high school in Tacoma recently won the Orca Bowl, a regional ocean science academic competition, part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl. The SAMI team will compete with 24 other regional bowl winners at the finals at Oregon State University in April. Students on the team are Keyan Gootkin, Ben Gregory, Kenia Neely and Elliott Groneck. The team is coached by Matt Lonsdale and Cathleen McConnell.
Students serve as legislative pages
Joseph Lowe, a student at Bethel Baptist Christian School, recently completed a week at the state Capitol as page for the House of Representatives. He was sponsored by Rep. Steve Kirby (D-Tacoma).
Joan Fort, a student at Mann Middle School, and Andrew Ehlers, a student at Heritage Christian School, recently completed working as pages for the state Senate. They were sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban (R-University Place).
Pages are responsible for delivering documents, messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate and House chambers and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
Tuition-free school enrolling
Washington Connections Academy is in its open enrollment period for the 2017-18 school year. The tuition-free, online public school included grades K-8 during its inaugural 2016-17 school year. It will add ninth and 10th grades for the 2017-18 school year.
Washington Connections Academy operates in partnership with the Mary M. Knight school district to provide personalized online education to students statewide. Go to washingtonconnectionsacademy.com to learn more.
Franklin Pierce PE teacher lauded
The Society of Health and Physical Educators has named Kim Jackson from Franklin Pierce High School the Northwest District High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year. The Northwest district represents five states from Idaho to Alaska. Jackson, a physical education teacher at Franklin Pierce for the past 23 years, will vie with four other district winners for the National High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding teaching performance at the high school level and the ability to motivate youth to participate in a lifetime of physical activity.
Schools earn garden grants
The Whole Kids Foundation, affiliated with Whole Foods, has awarded six Pierce County schools with $2,000 school garden grants. The schools receiving the grants are: Clover Creek Elementary, in the Bethel School District; Seabury School, Whitman Elementary and Summit Olympus High School in Tacoma; and Curtis High School, University Place.
Schools to act as STEM mentors
Four schools and two districts will serve as mentors to other Washington schools in the state STEM Lighthouse program. The schools were each awarded $20,000 grants that will promote and develop science, technology, engineering and math education. Local schools selected are Eatonville Elementary School and TAF Academy in Federal Way.
