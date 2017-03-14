Clover Creek kids want to stomp out tobacco use

Kids at Clover Creek Elementary took a stand against the dangers of tobacco Tuesday, spelling out “Stomp Out Tobacco” by placing cups in a fence, and sharing statistics about the adverse effects of tobacco use.
The project was organized by the school’s Associated Student Body group, led by school counselor Patty Little. The kids have been working on the event since early February.
The Clover Creek kids join thousands of young people nationwide this week who are marking “Kick Butts Day,” sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Little said she decided to change the name of the event at her school, out of concern that kids might take the title too literally. At Clover Creek, they’re calling it “Stomp Out Tobacco” Day.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says the annual observance is designed to focus attention on how kids can be enticed to start using tobacco by a growing number of products such as electronic cigarettes and cigars, which are sold in candy and fruit flavors.
According to the campaign, e-cigarette use among high school students jumped from 1.5 percent to 16 percent nationwide between 2011 and 2015, and more kids now use e-cigarettes than regular cigarettes.
