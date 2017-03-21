UPS to inaugurate 14th president with day of events

The University of Puget Sound will inaugurate its 14th president with a ceremony on campus Friday (March 24).
Isiaah Crawford, 56, will receive his official title as part of an installation ceremony starting at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Fieldhouse. He was appointed in July after a nationwide search.
The ceremony will feature a speech by Crawford drawing on the university’s commitment to teaching, learning and preparing students with knowledge for the 21st century.
The day’s events will include more than 20 students and faculty members leading panels and presentations on topics connected to education, liberal arts partnership and justice.
A concert in the Jacobsen Series, called No Passport Required, will start at 7:30 p.m.
All events are open to the public, and university officials encouraged local residents to attend.
Crawford was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University Chicago from 2004 to 2008. He then served eight years as provost of Seattle University, where he directed the Division of Academic Affairs.
He also is a licensed clinical psychologist, holding degrees from St. Louis University and DePaul University.
In the time leading up to his inauguration, Crawford said, he’s done much to settle into the UPS community.
“The past few months have been a whirlwind as I have immersed myself in the life and culture of the campus, and met with alumni and friends of the university from around the country,” he said.
Crawford said he is excited to maintain UPS’ mission and strengthen community ties.
“I have enjoyed a warm welcome from campus and the broader community,” he said. “I am excited about the work we are doing together to further the mission … and deepen our engagement with this wonderful city that I am proud to call my home.”
