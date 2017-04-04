Sumner High School declared safe following emailed threat

Following a Tuesday morning search by explosive-sniffing dogs, Sumner Police have declared that Sumner High School is safe.
Information posted on the Sumner School District website said the school will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, additional police presence will be on campus.
Police asked for help from the public. If you have any information that might help the police with their investigation, please call the Sumner Police Tip Line at 253-299-5678.
Police searched the school Tuesday morning with the assistance of a Pierce County explosives detection K-9, following an email threat received by a Sumner High teacher. District officials said the email contained threatening comments directed toward the high school, but did not mention individuals.
Officials decided as a caution to close the high school and send students home. Students and staff were dismissed at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. After-school activities and athletics were also canceled.
No other Sumner schools were affected.
