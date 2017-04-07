Want a job after college? Tacoma’s UPS is top in state for employed grads

Critics of higher education sometimes question whether colleges really turn out employable graduates.
Tacoma’s University of Puget Sound certainly does, according to a new survey.
UPS is the tops in Washington for grads getting jobs, according to a ranking based on U.S. Department of Education data.
The study by career information website Zippia found 92 percent of UPS grads were employed after 10 years.
UPS’s own survey of 2016 graduates survey found that 63 percent were employed seven months after graduation, and 22 percent were pursuing graduate studies or other continuing education. Eight percent were engaged in public service; 6 percent were looking for work; and 1 percent were traveling or pursuing other interests.
