Longtime Bellarmine teacher dies in car crash

A longtime Belllarmine Preparatory School teacher died Tuesday in a car accident, school officials said.
Tim Milnes, 60, was in his 29th year as a religion teacher at the Tacoma Catholic high school.
“We ask that the community please pray for Tim’s family, as well as for the students, faculty and staff during this time of great loss,” Bellarmine President Rob Modarelli said in a message to students, parents and alumni.
Milnes started teaching at Bellarmine in 1982. He left the job in 1986, but returned in 1992.
School spokesman Craig Coovert said counselors were on hand Tuesday to help students grieving the loss of their teacher.
“There’s been a lot of processing, prayer, consolation and being with each other,” he said.
School officials said information on a memorial service will be released later.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments