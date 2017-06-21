Two Puyallup schools were locked down Wednesday morning as law enforcement investigate the possibility of a suspicious person in the area, according to a school district Facebook post.
June 21, 2017

2 Puyallup schools were locked down Wednesday as cops looked for ‘suspicious person’

By Craig Hill

Two Puyallup schools were locked down Wednesday morning as law enforcement looked for a “suspicious person” in the area, according to a school district Facebook post.

Emerald Ridge High School and its neighbor, Glacier View Junior High, were locked down. Both schools are located on South Hill.

The Puyallup School District Facebook announcement posted at 11:33 a.m. reads: “Both Emerald Ridge HS and Glacier View Junior High are in lockdown at this time as per advice from local law enforcement. They are investigating the possibility of a suspicious person in the area.”

The lockdown was lifted by 11:51 a.m.

“It was over before it started,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said via email. Troyer said deputies were responding to “a suicidal guy not related to the school.”

