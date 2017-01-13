Amputee’s right leg plays key part in VA malpractice suit

The leg was swaddled in plastic and kept in a freezer when the lawyers came for it.
Amputated below the right knee, it had been frozen, thawed and frozen again since its donation more than a year earlier. It had variously been left out in a grass field, hidden in bushes and tucked under a log.
But otherwise, the lower portion of Timothy Kuncl’s right leg seemed in remarkably good condition, he said — much better, at least, than the last time he’d seen it.
“It just looked pale and Washingtonian, not like the angry piece of flesh that used to be on my body,” said the 46-year-old ex-Coast Guardsman and father of four.
Since its recovery in July from a local nonprofit organization that used it to train rescue dogs, Kuncl’s amputated limb has become a key piece of evidence in a federal legal dispute. Its existence might help Kuncl prove his case that negligent medical treatment at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Puget Sound Health Care System ultimately caused him to lose his leg, according to court records filed last week.
“The X-ray films are good, but even though they’re high quality, they’re two-dimensional,” James Holman, a Tacoma-based attorney, said during a recent interview.
Kuncl’s ordeal began in December 2011, when he slipped from the roof of his Puyallup home while hanging Christmas lights. He fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete driveway,shattering his lower right tibia on impact.
During the next two and a half years, Kuncl underwent three surgeries at the VA hospital in Seattle to install or remove metal plates and screws and infuse bone grafts into his fractured bone. Between and after his surgeries, Kuncl received other treatments and physical therapy during a prolonged attempt to rehabilitate.
But the VA’s medical work only intensified his pain, Kuncl said. When he could stand it no longer, he ditched his fully covered veteran’s health care treatments and turned to a private surgeon to amputate his leg in December 2014.
About a year later, Kuncl contacted Holman, who sued the federal government for medical negligence. The lawsuit contends the VA’s doctors and other health care workers botched Kuncl’s medical treatment, leaving him with a leg filled with misplaced and broken surgical hardware.
The VA Puget Sound Health Care System last week declined to comment about Kuncl’s medical treatment. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Washington, which is representing the VA, disputed Kuncl’s allegations.
“As set forth in our court filings, we deny there was any negligence on the part of the VA and its providers in the treating of Mr. Kuncl,” spokeswoman Emily Langlie said.
Hundreds of documents detailing the VA’s treatment of Kuncl exist in his medical file. But the key records — X-rays depicting his hardware-riddled ankle — might have remained open to dispute by defense experts, Holman said.
Then, in mid-2016, Kuncl dropped a bombshell on his lawyer.
“I told him that I’d tried to do a really good thing by giving my leg to the dog people,” Kuncl recalled. “And he said, ‘Wait a minute. You mean the leg still exists?’ ”
In the aftermath of his amputation surgery, Kuncl had donated his limb to Northwest Disaster Search Dogs, a nonprofit that trains canines to find victims of mass casualty incidents.
The Western Washington-based team from time to time has received gifts of teeth, small bone fragments and cadaver materials from dentists and medical examiners.
“But this was a pretty unusual donation,” said Kent Olson, a dog handler for the team.
Comments