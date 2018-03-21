2 JBLM soldiers, ages 21 and 22, die in boating accident on American Lake

Two Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldiers died Tuesday during a boating accident at American Lake, an Army spokesman said Wednesday.
The bodies of Pvt. Jamanni Gibson, 21, of West Peoria, Ill., and Pvt. Jacques Means, 22, of Killeen, Texas, were recovered by JBLM emergency personnel after being reported missing, Lt. Col. Fred Williams said in a news release.
Gibson served in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division as a motor transport operator since December.
Means served in the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team as a petroleum supply specialist. He is survived by his spouse.
Both soldiers enlisted last year.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the soldiers' families," Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the commanding general of the 7th Infantry Dvision, said in the release. "The entirety of the 7th Infantry Division mourns the loss of these soldiers and honors their service to the nation."
The Army’s investigation into the men’s deaths is ongoing.
