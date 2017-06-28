The internet’s most prolific troll of anti-vaxxers is from Tacoma. And he’s going on tour.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group Pause 1:36 Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless 1:52 Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world 1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world 1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name 2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump 2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion 2:29 Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Craig Egan, quite possibly the world's most well-known troll of the anti-vaccination movement is from Tacoma, and he recently decided to go on tour to counter the misinformation being spread by the "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" bus. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

