With painful anniversaries approaching, work finally set to begin at deadly rail crossing

Work to make Tacoma’s deadly McCarver crossing a little safer gets more money This week the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a 50,000 dollar grant that will help fund safety upgrades at Tacoma’s McCarver Street rail crossing in Old Town. Tacoma Public Works director Kurtis Kingsolver says he expects some of the work to be completed by Thanksgiving. This week the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a 50,000 dollar grant that will help fund safety upgrades at Tacoma’s McCarver Street rail crossing in Old Town. Tacoma Public Works director Kurtis Kingsolver says he expects some of the work to be completed by Thanksgiving. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

