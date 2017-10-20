Think Tacoma’s mayoral race has gotten historically nasty? Think again.

A.L. “Slim” Rasmussen, seen here in glasses, congratulates Wallace Walker Sr., for his work with the Central Area Progressive Improvement Association in this 1968 photo. Andrew Hess, Federal Housing Administration regional director, is on Rasmussen’s right. Rasmussen was described as “irascible” by some, and his mayoral campaigns often were mudslinging donnybrooks, according to former Tacoma mayor and local historian Bill Baarsma. Tacoma-Pierce County Opportunity & Development, Inc. Courtesy