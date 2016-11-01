Landslide blocks Marine View Drive in Tacoma

A landslide Tuesday afternoon blocked a portion of Marine View Drive in Tacoma, police reported.
Mud and debris sloughed from the hillside above the 4600 block of the road that connects the Tideflats area to Northeast Tacoma about 12:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter.
The road will be closed from East 11th Street to Slayden Road until further notice.
Landslides are a problem in that area, especially during wet weather.
No injuries were reported.
