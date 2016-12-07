Traffic

December 7, 2016 6:36 PM

Wrong-way driver hits up to 20 cars on I-5 in Seattle, state patrol says

Jessica Lee

The Seattle Times

Police arrested a driver suspected of driving the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Wednesday evening and hitting up to 20 vehicles, according to a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted police had the suspect in custody after he or she tried to run away from the crashes, which involved between 15 and 20 vehicles. The incident happened just south of Interstate 90. It was unknown if, or to what extent, the suspect or any other person was injured.

No further details on the crashes were immediately available, but they have caused lengthy traffic backups on the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

