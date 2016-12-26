Crash cleared on southbound I-5 in Tacoma, lanes reopened

A wrong-way crash injured two people and temporarily closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma Monday morning.
The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. around mile marker 128, near the onramp to state Route 512, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In the minutes leading up to the crash, law enforcement officials received reports of a car driving north in the southbound lanes of the freeway, said Trooper Brooke Bova of the Washington State Patrol. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision, she said.
The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash sustained serious injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle by aid workers, Bova said.
The other driver was also injured and transported to the hospital.
An incident response team opened up one southbound lane of the freeway within an hour of the crash, but other lanes of southbound I-5 remained closed until about 10 a.m., when the accident was fully cleared.
Collision on SB I-5 near SR 512 at mp 128. The roadway is completely blocked.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 26, 2016
Troopers investigating a collision southbound I5 just north of 512. All lanes blocked. IRT en route for traffic control— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) December 26, 2016
Update: Troopers and Firefighters have opened one lane SB I5.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) December 26, 2016
