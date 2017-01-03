Traffic

January 3, 2017 9:37 PM

Two 3-car wrecks, vehicle fire close SR 18 in Auburn

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Two separate three-car collisions and a vehicle fire closed eastbound state Route 18 in two Auburn locations Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

One of the three-car collisions was a rollover in which Valley Regional Fire Authority crews worked to extricate a person from the rolled vehicle, Trooper Kyle Yarbrough said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.

The collisions, which happened about 8:35 p.m., were west of the SR 18 exit for C Street.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 10 p.m. that the wrecks had been cleared from the roadway, but a vehicle fire near state Route 167 was blocking traffic.

South King Fire reported that the fire was put out about 10:15 p.m. and one lane was reopened.

