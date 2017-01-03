Two 3-car wrecks, vehicle fire close SR 18 in Auburn

Two separate three-car collisions and a vehicle fire closed eastbound state Route 18 in two Auburn locations Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Major Collision: EB SR 18 @ C Street. All lanes blocked. Fire is on scene. Expect delays as emergency crews work. #SlowDownMoveOver— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 4, 2017
One of the three-car collisions was a rollover in which Valley Regional Fire Authority crews worked to extricate a person from the rolled vehicle, Trooper Kyle Yarbrough said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.
The collisions, which happened about 8:35 p.m., were west of the SR 18 exit for C Street.
Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 10 p.m. that the wrecks had been cleared from the roadway, but a vehicle fire near state Route 167 was blocking traffic.
UPDATE: the collisions at C ST have cleared right. But...EB 18 JE of 167 is blocked for a vehicle fire. Fire is on scene. #SlowDownMoveOver— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 4, 2017
Vehicle fire EB Hwy 18. All lanes closed EB near super mall. pic.twitter.com/edNQPBaiFm— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 4, 2017
South King Fire reported that the fire was put out about 10:15 p.m. and one lane was reopened.
@Southkingfire Vehicle fire is out. No injuries. One lane has been reopened.— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 4, 2017
Comments