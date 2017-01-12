Wreck leaves SR 512 closed for hours

A semitruck driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after a Lakewood crash that snarled state Route 512 and Interstate 5 for hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
One person was injured in the collision on SR 512 on the I-5 overpass, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue. After being extricated from their car, that person was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in stable condition with minor injuries.
The collision happened just before 2 p.m., according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
SR 512 was blocked eastbound to Interstate 5 and South Tacoma Way, as were the northbound I-5 exit to eastbound SR 512 and the southbound exit to westbound SR 512. At one point, I-5 travel times through the area more than doubled in each direction, WSDOT posted on Twitter.
One lane of westbound state Route 512 opened to exit to I-5 southbound about 4:30 p.m., State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said, though the other lanes remained closed until about 6 p.m.
“It’s brutal,” Bartolac said of the traffic.
The criminal investigation of the collision delayed the clearing of the crash site, Bartolac said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
