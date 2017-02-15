Bicyclists now have spot to secure their rides at Bonney Lake park-and-ride

Commuters who would rather pedal than drive to the Bonney Lake park-and-ride now have a place to lock up their bikes.
Sound Transit recently installed two bicycle lockers and a rack that can hold 10 bikes at the facility at 184th Avenue East and state Route 410.
The 356-spot parking lot is served by Sound Transit Route 596, which provides weekday service to the Sound Transit station in Sumner.
Each locker has space for two bikes.
The project cost about $12,000.
People wishing to use the lockers must pay a $50 refundable key deposit and an annual rental fee of $50, said Rachelle Cunningham, a Sound Transit spokeswoman. They also must fill out a user agreement, which can be found at bit.ly/2l6fJ0y.
Other rules for using bicycles at Sound Transit facilities can be found by clicking the “Bringing you bike” link at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
