Semi accident halts traffic on I-5 in Tacoma

An accident involving multiple vehicles in both lanes of Interstate 5 at the South 72nd/74th Street interchange has snarled traffic in Tacoma.
The accident occurred shortly after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova tweeted that there are multiple injuries.
Traffic cameras show multiple semitrailers and other vehicles involved, including one that appears block lanes on both north- and southbound Interstate 5.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.
