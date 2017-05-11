Traffic

May 11, 2017 11:50 AM

Semi accident halts traffic on I-5 in Tacoma

By Craig Sailor

An accident involving multiple vehicles in both lanes of Interstate 5 at the South 72nd/74th Street interchange has snarled traffic in Tacoma.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova tweeted that there are multiple injuries.

Traffic cameras show multiple semitrailers and other vehicles involved, including one that appears block lanes on both north- and southbound Interstate 5.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

