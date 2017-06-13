The Lady Washington, left, fires one of her cannons during a mock duel with The Hawaiian Chieftain, right, during Tall Ships Tacoma 2008. The tall ships return for the Festival of Sail Wednesday-Sunday and visitors should expect road closures.
Traffic

June 13, 2017 9:50 AM

Expect traffic delays, changes as Tacoma hosts ship festival

By Craig Hill

Navigating some Tacoma streets will be a challenge Wednesday through Sunday as Tacoma hosts the Festival of Sail.

A statement released recently by the city of Tacoma says the northbound lane of Dock Street between East 15th Street and Schuster Parkway will be closed starting Wednesday, June 14, at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Also, South 15th Street will be closed between Pacific Avenue and South Hood Street. Maps of closed areas and place where visitors should park are available on the city’s website.

Festival of Sail is expected to draw as many as 50,000 people to the Thea Foss Waterway. The festival gives visitors a chance to tour old ships, including many tall ships.

During the event, vehicles accessing Dock Street will only be allowed to travel northbound from East 15th Street through Schuster Parkway and access will be allowed only from East D Street. Southbound traffic on Dock Street won’t be permitted at the intersection of South 4th Street and Schuster Parkway. Dock Street south of East 15th Street will remain open in both directions. Additionally, the westbound lane of the East 15th Street ramp will be open to vehicles and the eastbound lane will be open only to pedestrians.

The city’s announcement says residents may experience delays getting to private driveways, parking lots, garages, sidewalks and walkways.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

