A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Washington State Patrol @wspd1pio Courtesy
A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Washington State Patrol @wspd1pio Courtesy

Traffic

June 17, 2017 7:32 AM

Driver dies after I-5 collision with parked WSDOT truck

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

A driver died after colliding with a parked state Department of Transportation road crew truck in Tacoma on Friday night, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

A man traveling without passengers collided with the truck parked on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 130, according to a WSDOT tweet. The driver was transported to a hospital where he died, Bova said.

The driver in the WSDOT truck was not injured.

Bova said witnesses reported that the driver did not appear to attempt to stop. She said there were no skid marks at the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 0:22

Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood
Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 2:25

Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems
Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16 0:26

Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos