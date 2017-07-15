5 injured in fiery wreck on Route 410

Two cars were burning and five people were injured — two seriously — when East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived Saturday at the scene of a wreck in Bonney Lake, according to a tweet from the department.
State Route 410 was congested after the accident near Myers Road on Elhi Hill, according to the East Pierce Firefighters union. Medic units from Orting, Puyallup and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. No East Pierce medics were available at the time of the dispatch, according to a union tweet. The patients were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.
