Two cars were burning and five people were injured — two seriously — when East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived Saturday at the scene of a wreck in Bonney Lake, according to a tweet from the department.
Two cars were burning and five people were injured — two seriously — when East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived Saturday at the scene of a wreck in Bonney Lake, according to a tweet from the department. Staff file Wichita Eagle
Two cars were burning and five people were injured — two seriously — when East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived Saturday at the scene of a wreck in Bonney Lake, according to a tweet from the department. Staff file Wichita Eagle

Traffic

July 15, 2017 1:28 PM

5 injured in fiery wreck on Route 410

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Two cars were burning and five people were injured — two seriously — when East Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived Saturday at the scene of a wreck in Bonney Lake, according to a tweet from the department.

State Route 410 was congested after the accident near Myers Road on Elhi Hill, according to the East Pierce Firefighters union. Medic units from Orting, Puyallup and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. No East Pierce medics were available at the time of the dispatch, according to a union tweet. The patients were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:01

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day
Hour-long commute can be brutal, but the view at home makes it worth the drive 2:22

Hour-long commute can be brutal, but the view at home makes it worth the drive
Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway 1:07

Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway

View More Video