Urgent weather advisory warns of up to 14 inches of snow today in Cascades

The National Weather Service issued an urgent weather advisory Thursday morning for the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties.
As much as 14 inches of snow could accumulate by early Friday morning, according to the statement. “Travelers going over White Pass or making a trip to Paradise on Mount Rainier should be prepared for winter driving conditions,” the statement reads. The warning is for 4 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
“Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times,” the statement reads.
At Mount Rainier, the park closed the road from Longmire to Paradise on Wednesday evening and will determine Thursday morning if and when the road will open. Traction tires were advised on Thursday morning.
The snow is good news for ski areas. The Summit at Snoqualmie reported three inches of new snow on top of Alpental since Wednesday night. Crystal Mountain reports three inches in the past 48 hours. Stevens Pass posted a video it titled “snowing hard” on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts snow through Friday in the mountains followed by a sunny weekend.
