Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into auto parts store

By Craig Hill

March 25, 2018 02:33 PM

A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Maple Valley auto parts store on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The driver may have suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, the Sheriff's office tweeted.

An image of the scene shows a white pickup truck with a crumpled hood. Part of the vehicle is inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store near the intersection of Maple Valley Highway and S.E. Wax Road. Nobody inside the store was injured, the Sheriff's office tweeted.

Maple Valley Highway remained open as King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction detectives investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

