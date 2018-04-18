BruceInc posted this enhanced image to Reddit on Tuesday. WSDOT has apologized for what it called an inappropriate message that was the result of a training mistake.
BruceInc posted this enhanced image to Reddit on Tuesday. WSDOT has apologized for what it called an inappropriate message that was the result of a training mistake. BruceInc Reddit
BruceInc posted this enhanced image to Reddit on Tuesday. WSDOT has apologized for what it called an inappropriate message that was the result of a training mistake. BruceInc Reddit

Traffic

WSDOT doesn't really think you suck. I-5 sign was all a training error, report says

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

April 18, 2018 10:10 AM

Interstate 5 motorists suffered an unexpected blow to their self esteem Tuesday when a state-operated sign flashed the message "U Suck," according to KCPQ-TV.

The Washington State Department of Transportation told the station the “inappropriate message” was posted “due to a training error” and apologized. The sign was located about mile north of Exit 154B on southbound I-5 in Tukwila, a motorist told KCPQ-TV.

The driver posted a picture of the sign on Reddit. In the post he said he enhanced the letters a bit using Photoshop "because my dashcam screengrab was a bit hard to read, but the message is not faked."

WSDOT issued a statement to KCPQ that read, "This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

  Comments  