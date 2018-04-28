Tacoma I-5 drivers beware: More changes coming to lanes and exits in the construction zone

Well, Tacoma, get ready for yet more changes to travel lanes, exits and detours on Interstate 5 as the state Department of Transportation continues to work on HOV lane projects.
As early as Tuesday, southbound I-5 drivers will be relocated onto a temporary alignment as part of the ongoing construction. The contractor, Skanska, will move traffic to create a work zone where crews will remove old concrete and pour new lanes.
Drivers will experience the following temporary changes (DOT says they'll be in place through 2018):
- The three southbound through-lanes of I-5 will move to the southeast immediately adjacent to northbound I-5. The shift will come just south of the Tacoma Dome. Barriers will separate the two directions of traffic.
- The southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will stay where it is now, which will put it northwest of the construction zone.
- Drivers headed to southbound I-5 from state Route 7, I-705 and Pacific Avenue will follow the South 38th Street exit to rejoin southbound I-5 around the 48th Street overpass.
- Eastbound state Route 16 drivers headed to westbound South 38th Street will be detoured to South 56th Street.
There's more: Later in May, crews working on another construction project to the north will move all lanes of northbound I-5 onto the new Puyallup River Bridge, which will represent a big milestone for DOT.
Travelers can visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
